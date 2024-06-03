Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. Small crowns (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Small crowns
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,833,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. Small crowns. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
