Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. Small crowns (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Small crowns

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Small crowns - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Small crowns - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,833,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. Small crowns. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search