Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. Small crowns (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. Small crowns. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 600. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (40) AU (18) XF (9) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (11) MS62 (14) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) RB (8) BN (20) Service NGC (20) ННР (4) CGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (9)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)