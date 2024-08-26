Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1859

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ
5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 85

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ
Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ
Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Big crown
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ
Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Small crown
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 500
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 462
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St George without cloak
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 167
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ Special Eagle
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ Special Eagle
15 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ Special Eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 190
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ Without mintmasters mark
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 11

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 66
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 84
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint The crowns are wide
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint Crowns are narrow
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint The crowns are wide
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Yekaterinburg Mint Crowns are narrow
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 113
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ The crowns are big
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ Small crowns
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 75

Commemorative coins

Obverse Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Reverse Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1454
Obverse Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Reverse Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Copper
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Reverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Gold
Average price 49000 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Reverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Silver
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Reverse Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Copper
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 55

Pattern coins

Obverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ Pattern
Reverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ Pattern
Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ Pattern Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
