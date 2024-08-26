Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Coins of Russia 1859
Silver coins
Copper coins
Commemorative coins
Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 1454
Rouble 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Copper
Average price 3800 $
Sales
0 7
Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Gold
Average price 49000 $
Sales
0 8
Medal 1859 In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback Silver
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 64
