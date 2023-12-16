Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF64 (4) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (4)