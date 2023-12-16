Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Big crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,392,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Empire (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36531 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
