Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ. Big crown (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ Big crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,392,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. Big crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1263 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 36,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36531 $
Price in auction currency 36000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

