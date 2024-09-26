Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins Poltina of Alexander II - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1856-1858

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1856 СПБ ФБ 450,003 - 1 1611857 СПБ ФБ 1,650,003 - 1 4671858 СПБ ФБ 1,112,006 - 0 384
type-coin
type-coin

Poltina 1859-1881

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1859 СПБ ФБ Big crown 1,392,005 R3 0 71859 СПБ ФБ Small crown 1,392,005 - 0 5001860 СПБ ФБ St George without cloak 192,003 R1 0 101860 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak 192,003 - 0 1311861 СПБ ФБ 64,004 R1 1 541861 СПБ МИ - R3 0 41862 СПБ МИ 24,009 R 1 511863 СПБ АБ 22,003 R 0 271864 СПБ НФ 34,003 R 1 191865 СПБ НФ 24,017 R 0 181866 СПБ НФ 22,014 R 0 241866 СПБ HI - R1 1 91867 СПБ HI 26,040 R 0 681868 СПБ HI 30,003 R2 0 71869 СПБ HI 20,003 R 0 221870 СПБ HI 6,005 R 0 351871 СПБ HI 20,003 R 0 341872 СПБ HI 22,003 R 0 251873 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller 36,004 R2 0 11873 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger 36,004 R 1 861874 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller 16,003 R 0 291874 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger 16,003 R1 0 111875 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller 14,003 R1 0 21875 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger 14,003 R 1 321876 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller 24,005 R1 0 101876 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger 24,005 R 1 141876 СПБ The eagle is smaller - R1 0 151876 СПБ The eagle is bigger - R2 0 91877 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller 1,034,003 R2 0 151877 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger 1,034,003 - 2 4411877 СПБ НФ - R2 0 111878 СПБ НФ 778,006 - 0 1401879 СПБ НФ 14,005 R2 0 121880 СПБ НФ 42,008 - 2 1441881 СПБ НФ 1,011 R2 0 0
