Poltina 1869 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1869 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
