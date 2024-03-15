Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1869 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1869 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1869 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1869 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 835 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2717 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1869 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

