Poltina 1872 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1872 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3501 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
19499 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
