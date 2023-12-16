Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1872 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1872 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1872 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1872 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3501 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
19499 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1872 СПБ HI at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

