Poltina 1872 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1872 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1400 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

