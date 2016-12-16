Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1868 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1868 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1868 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1868 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • RND (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22372 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33747 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Russia Poltina 1868 СПБ HI at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1868 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search