Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1868 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1868 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the RND auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- RND (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Superior Galleries (1)
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22372 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
33747 $
Price in auction currency 1900000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search