Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1873 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1873 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
