Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1873 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

