Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1873 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1873 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1604 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 7,750. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1688 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
