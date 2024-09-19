Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1873

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
2 460
Obverse 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
3 Roubles 1873 СПБ НІ
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 39

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 80
Obverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI
Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1873 СПБ HI
Poltina 1873 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger
Average price 890 $
Sales
1 86
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ
Average price 2500 $
Sales
1 20
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 175
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 180 $
Sales
1 44

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ
Average price 180 $
Sales
1 30
Obverse 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 59
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1873 ЕМ
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 59
