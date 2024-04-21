Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 962,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (11)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search