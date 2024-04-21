Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 962,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29436 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

