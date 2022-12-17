25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

