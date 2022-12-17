Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1156 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Russia 25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
