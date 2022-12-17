Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1156 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
