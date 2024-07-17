Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,363,750
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search