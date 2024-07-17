2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (7) XF (3) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) XF45 (1) PF63 (2) RB (7) BN (5) Service NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Goldberg (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (2)

WDA - MiM (1)