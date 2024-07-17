Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,363,750

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 35 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
