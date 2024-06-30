15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (25) AU (11) XF (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF64 (1) Service NGC (9) ННР (8) PCGS (3)

