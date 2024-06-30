Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,960,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Search