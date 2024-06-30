Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,960,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
