20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,185,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1873 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
