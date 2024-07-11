Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,185,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1873 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

