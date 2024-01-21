Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 673,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
