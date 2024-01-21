Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1873 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 673,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1873 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,100. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1246 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price


Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price


Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price


Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


