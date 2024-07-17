5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) AU (13) XF (23) VF (6) F (1) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) F12 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (2) BN (7) Service PCGS (3) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (4)

Klondike Auction (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (9)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (21)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (1)