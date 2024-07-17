Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,052,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 650,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

