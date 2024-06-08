Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,704,167
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 245,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
