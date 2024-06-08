Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,704,167

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1873 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 245,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1873 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

