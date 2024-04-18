Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1873
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
