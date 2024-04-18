Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 5200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - October 30, 2019
Seller MS67
Date October 30, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

