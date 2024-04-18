5 Kopeks 1873 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1873 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 50,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

