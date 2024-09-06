Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander II - Russia
5 Kopeks 1856-1858
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1856 СПБ ФБ 680,003 - 0 2541857 СПБ ФБ 80,003 R 0 1001858 СПБ ФБ 40,006 R 0 88
5 Kopeks 1859-1860
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1859 СПБ ФБ 120,005 R 0 941859 СПБ Without mintmasters mark - R2 0 111860 СПБ ФБ 20,001 R3 0 7
5 Kopeks 1860-1866750 silver
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1860 СПБ ФБ The eagle is bigger 180,003 R1 0 171860 СПБ ФБ The eagle is smaller 180,003 - 0 711861 СПБ Without mintmasters mark. Restrike - R4 0 11861 СПБ HI - - 0 01861 СПБ ФБ 320,004 - 0 941861 СПБ МИ - R3 0 31862 СПБ МИ 400,009 - 1 1121863 СПБ АБ 200,003 - 0 391864 СПБ НФ 240,003 - 0 831865 СПБ НФ 190,003 - 1 941866 СПБ НФ 200,013 - 0 331866 СПБ НІ - R2 0 3
5 Kopeks 1867-1881Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1867 СПБ HI 180,025 - 0 981868 СПБ HI 240,003 - 0 771869 СПБ HI 170,003 - 0 391870 СПБ HI 220,005 - 1 941871 СПБ HI 200,003 - 1 701872 СПБ HI 180,003 - 1 421873 СПБ HI 160,004 - 1 441874 СПБ HI 200,003 - 1 481875 СПБ HI 200,003 - 0 1021876 СПБ HI 240,005 - 1 1341877 СПБ HI 200,003 - 0 1331877 СПБ НФ - R 0 401878 СПБ HI - R 0 271878 СПБ НФ 220,006 - 0 461879 СПБ НФ 140,005 - 0 1021880 СПБ НФ 240,008 - 1 601881 СПБ НФ 200,011 - 0 25
