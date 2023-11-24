Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2022.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
