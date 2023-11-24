Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

