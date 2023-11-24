5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2022.

