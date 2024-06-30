5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (33) AU (14) XF (14) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1) ННР (3) RNGA (2)

