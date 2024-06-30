Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
