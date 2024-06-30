Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

