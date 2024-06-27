5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28420 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (51) AU (21) XF (14) VF (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (5) MS65 (5) MS64 (15) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (31) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (6)

Künker (4)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (12)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (5)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (2)