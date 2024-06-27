Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,025
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28420 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (4)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search