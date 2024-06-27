Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,025

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28420 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1867 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1867 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search