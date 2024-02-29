5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

