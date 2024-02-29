Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
