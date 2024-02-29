Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
