Home
Catalog
Russia
1876
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1876
Coins of Russia 1876
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Commemorative
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
250
3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
31
Silver coins
Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price
1200 $
Sales
1
246
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
The eagle is smaller
Average price
3200 $
Sales
0
10
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
The eagle is bigger
Average price
650 $
Sales
1
14
Poltina 1876 СПБ
The eagle is smaller
Average price
4900 $
Sales
0
15
Poltina 1876 СПБ
The eagle is bigger
Average price
8200 $
Sales
0
9
25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price
230 $
Sales
1
77
20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI
Average price
130 $
Sales
1
171
15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
110 $
Sales
1
57
10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
62
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
130 $
Sales
1
134
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price
230 $
Sales
0
28
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
42
3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price
370 $
Sales
0
7
3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price
190 $
Sales
2
85
2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
8
2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
58
1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price
510 $
Sales
0
11
1 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
40
1/2 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price
39000 $
Sales
0
4
1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price
40 $
Sales
1
57
1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Restrike
Average price
42000 $
Sales
0
2
1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
111
Commemorative coins
25 Roubles 1876 СПБ In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich
Average price
210000 $
Sales
0
16
Best offers
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
