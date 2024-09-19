Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1876

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 250
Obverse 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 31

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
1 246
Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger
Average price 650 $
Sales
1 14
Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ
Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ
Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is smaller
Average price 4900 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ
Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ
Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is bigger
Average price 8200 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 77
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 171
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 57
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 134

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price 190 $
Sales
2 85
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price 510 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ
1 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price 39000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price 40 $
Sales
1 57
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ Restrike
Average price 42000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 111

Commemorative coins

Obverse 25 Roubles 1876 СПБ In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich
Reverse 25 Roubles 1876 СПБ In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich
25 Roubles 1876 СПБ In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich
Average price 210000 $
Sales
0 16
