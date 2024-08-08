Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 6,000,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (250)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGS
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

