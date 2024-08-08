Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 6,000,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (250)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGS
Selling price
1015 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123 ... 12
