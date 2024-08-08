5 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1303 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (105) AU (44) XF (74) VF (13) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (9) MS63 (8) MS62 (36) MS61 (14) MS60 (14) AU58 (11) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (17) Service NGS (1) NGC (77) ННР (10) PCGS (5) RNGA (3)

