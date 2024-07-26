Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,655,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
