Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,655,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

