5 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 330,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (6) XF (11) VF (6) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) BN (11) PL (1) Service ННР (3) NGC (9) PCGS (2)

