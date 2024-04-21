1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

