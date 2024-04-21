Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 770,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
