1/2 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 770,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
