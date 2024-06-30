Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,760,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
