Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,760,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

