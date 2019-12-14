Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 10,37 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
