Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
12000 $
Price in auction currency 12000 USD
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of Poltina 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

