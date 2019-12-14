Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service RNGA (1)