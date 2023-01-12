Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
7473 $
Price in auction currency 410999 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
