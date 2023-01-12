Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
7473 $
Price in auction currency 410999 RUB
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50 PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Empire - April 27, 2012
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

