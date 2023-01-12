Poltina 1876 СПБ. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 834 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (3) VF (4) F (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) PL (1)