Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1876 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6976 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 4, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1876 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search