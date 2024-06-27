Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
6976 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 4, 2008
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search