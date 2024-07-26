Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 778,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
