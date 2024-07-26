Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 778,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (28)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (13)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (34)
  • Katz (10)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (9)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1496 $
Price in auction currency 132000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1876 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search