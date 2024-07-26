Rouble 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 833 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (32) AU (40) XF (94) VF (56) F (4) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (11) AU55 (7) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (12) XF40 (14) VF35 (14) VF30 (8) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service ННР (4) RNGA (4) NGC (17) PCGS (1)

