Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
