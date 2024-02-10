Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1876 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search