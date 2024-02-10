25 Kopeks 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1144 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (42) XF (13) VF (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (6) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (9)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (10)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (2)

Empire (5)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Imperial Coin (8)

iNumis (1)

Künker (6)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (18)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)