Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Roubles 1876 СПБ "In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 32,72 g
- Pure gold (0,9647 oz) 30,0042 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1876 "In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1579 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 340,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
195000 $
Price in auction currency 195000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition PF58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1876 "In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search