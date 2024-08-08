25 Roubles 1876 СПБ "In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1876 "In memory of the 30th anniversary of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1579 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 340,000. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

