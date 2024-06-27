Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,900,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

