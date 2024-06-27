10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

