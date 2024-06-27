Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,900,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1876 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
