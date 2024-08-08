3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (6) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

CNG (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (3)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)