Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 63,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4412 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
3395 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 30, 2015
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
