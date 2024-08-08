Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1876 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 63,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1876 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21327 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4412 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
3395 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
