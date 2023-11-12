3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) F (3) G (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)