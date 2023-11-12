Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 890,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

