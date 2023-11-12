Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29451 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,058. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
