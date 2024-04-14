Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
