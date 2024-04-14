Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 800,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 850 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price

