Poltina 1876 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

