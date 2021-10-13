Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1876 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1876 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - November 8, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1876 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
