Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1876 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1876 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
