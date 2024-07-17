Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,240,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
