Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,240,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31596 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
