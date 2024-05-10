Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,255,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
