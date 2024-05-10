Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,255,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (30)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (13)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

