20 Kopeks 1876 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1457 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

