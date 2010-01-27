1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1)