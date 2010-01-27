Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
