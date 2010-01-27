Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
13000 $
Price in auction currency 13000 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1876 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search