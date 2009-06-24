Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 839 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
25744 $
Price in auction currency 23000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
