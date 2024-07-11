3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 9,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (18) AU (21) XF (15) VF (3) F (2) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) PF66 (4) RB (7) BN (21) Service NGC (20) PCGS (3) ННР (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (4)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (10)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (3)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (13)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)