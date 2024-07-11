Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,863,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 9,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
