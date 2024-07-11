Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,863,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 9,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (10)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
