Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,930,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

