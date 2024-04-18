Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1876 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1876 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31594 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
