Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
