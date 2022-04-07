Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,905,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2181 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 10, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search