5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (10) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU58 (3) XF45 (4) RB (2) BN (6) Service NGC (5) ННР (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (3)

Klondike Auction (1)

MUNZE (2)

NIKO (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (1)