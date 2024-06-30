Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,329,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VG8 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
