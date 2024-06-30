Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,329,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2024.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1608 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price

Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price

Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price

Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
