1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) RB (1) BN (3) Service NGC (2) CGC (1)