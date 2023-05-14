Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,755,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2882 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1254 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

