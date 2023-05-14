Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1876 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1876 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2882 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1254 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
