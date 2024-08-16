5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

