5 Kopeks 1861 СПБ МИ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver" with mark СПБ МИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
31341 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
32135 $
Price in auction currency 30000 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1861 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
