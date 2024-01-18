Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 220,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 2,060. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

