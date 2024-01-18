Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 220,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2414 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 2,060. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
